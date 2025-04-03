PFL World Tournament First Round Preview: Featherweights

Tonight on ESPN 2, the PFL World Tournament kicks off from Orlando, Florida. We will see two weight classes in action tonight as 16 fighters will look to punch their tickets to the semifinals, one step closer to the $500,000 prize and the title of World Tournament Champion. For the featherweights, the featured matchup tonight features 2023 champion Jesus Pinedo (23-6-1) and Adam Borics (19-2).

Pinedo became a star for the PFL during the 2023 season. After losing a split decision to Gabriel Braga to start the year, Pinedo stormed back with three finishes including finishing Braga in the finals to become the 2023 champion. However, injuries have kept the former champion out since that championship fight.

Adam Borics enters this tournament with a lot of expectations. Borics is 5-1 in his last six fights with the lone loss coming against Patricio Pitbull in a fight for the Bellator featherweight title. Borics and Pinedo is a sensational bout and everyone should have their eyes on this one. The full bracket for the PFL Featherweight World Tournament can be viewed below.