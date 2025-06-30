PFL World Tournament Chicago Recap

This past weekend the PFL World Tournament continued in Chicago and we saw the final three divisions have their semifinal matchups. Closing the show was the middleweights as Fabian Edwards (15-4) took on Josh Silveira (14-5).

Edwards was able to pick up the unanimous decision to punch his ticket to the PFL World Tournament finals. In the finals, Edwards will be facing Dalton Rosta (11-1) who was able to avenge his only career loss by split decision by defeated Aaron Jeffery (16-6) earlier in the evening.

The light heavyweight finals were also set as Sullivan Cauley (8-1) pulled off the big upset by defeating Phil Davis (25-8). In the finals, Cauley will be facing former PFL champion Antonio Carlos Jr (18-6) who defeated Simeon Powell (11-2) by unanimous decision.

In the heavyweight division, there was some controversy. In the first heavyweight semifinal matchup, Oleg Popov (21-2) defeated Rodrigo Nascimento (12-4) by decision. No issues there, however, there was a big issue in the other matchup. Alexandr Romanov (19-3) took on former interim Bellator champion Valentin Moldavsky (14-4).

The fight ended in the first round after Romanov couldn’t continue due to an accidental low blow. The way the PFL structured the tournament rules was that if something like this happened in the first round, the judges would decide who they think was winning the fight up until that point. The judges gave the nod to Romanov so while the fight was a No Contest, Romanov advanced to the PFL finals to take on Popov.