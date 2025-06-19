PFL Women’s Flyweight World Tournament Semifinal Preview

Tomorrow night the PFL World Tournament continues from Wichita, Kansas and there are six fighters who will punch their ticket to the finals as three weight classes will be featured. The featured flyweight contest is a matchup between former Bellator flyweight champion Liz Carmouche (23-8) and the undefeated Elora Dana (8-0).

Starting with Carmouche, she suffered her first loss since leaving the UFC last year in the PFL Playoffs when she dropped a decision to Taila Santos. Prior to that, she had gone 9-0 between Bellator and the PFL. She bounced back well scoring a quick first round TKO in the opening round of the world tournament this year to earn this spot in the semifinals.

She’ll be trying to take the 0 from Elora Dana. The former Jungle Fight champion made her promotional debut earlier this year in the opening round of the world tournament where she scored a first round submission win.

PFL World Tournament

The other semifinal matchup will feature Jena Bishop (8-2) and Ekaterina Shakalova (9-2). Shakalova came over to Bellator in 2023 with a 7-1 record. She won her first bout but then dropped a decision to Aspen Ladd. Shakalova was the big underdog in the opening round of the world tournament facing former Bellator champ Juliana Velasquez but she pulled off the huge upset with a first round submission.

Now, she’ll be taking on Jena Bishop. Bishop made her professional debut with LFA and then moved into Bellator prior to competing in the PFL season last year. Bishop won her first bout but then lost two in a row. Granted, she lost to two of the best as she lost to Taila Santos and champion Dakota Ditcheva. She bounced back well with an opening round decision win over Kana Watanabe.