PFL Women’s Flyweight World Tournament Championship Preview

Tomorrow night the PFL heads to Charlotte, North Carolina where we will see the conclusion of three world tournaments. In the co-main event, we are going to see a matchup for the women’s flyweight world tournament title and it’s a fight with a little heat behind it.

Former Bellator flyweight champion Liz Carmouche (24-8) will look to capture her first title in PFL as she takes on Jena Bishop (9-2). Throughout fight week, we’ve seen Carmouche a little more fired up than usual.

Carmouche suffered her first loss since leaving the UFC in 2019 in last year’s regular season semifinals when she lost to Taila Santos. That loss snapped a nine-fight win streak. That said, she’s bounced back incredibly well with two dominant wins in the PFL tournament.

Now she’ll face grappling expert Jena Bishop. Bishop’s only two career losses came during last year’s season when she lost to Taila Santos and Dakota Ditcheva. Not the worst losses in the world. Bishop is incredibly good on the ground and that’s been proven throughout her career with more than half her wins coming by submission.

I think that Carmouche is the better overall fighter ahead of tomorrow night’s tournament finals. I think if she fights smart, she will capture that PFL championship. However, if she messes around too much on the ground with Bishop early, I could see a sneaky submission happening, but I’m going to ride with Carmouche.