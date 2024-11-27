PFL Women’s Flyweight World Championship Preview: Dakota Ditcheva – Taila Santos

In the co-main event of the PFL World Championships this Saturday from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the promotion’s first women’s flyweight world championship is up for grabs. Promotional superstar and undefeated top contender Dakota Ditcheva (13-0) will look for her crowning moment as she takes on former UFC title challenger Taila Santos (22-3).

Starting with Santos, last August she lost a competitive decision against Erin Blanchfield following her split decision title loss to UFC champ Valentina Shevchenko. Santos decided to leave the UFC for a fresh start and she’s thrived in the PFL. She went 3-0 during the season which included handing Bellator champ Liz Carmouche her first loss in five years to earn this shot at the flyweight title.

Standing across from her is a superstar in the making. Dakota Ditcheva is sensational. She came onto the scene with PFL Europe last year and she came over to the main roster this year and the hype train has continued to grow. During the season she went 3-0 with three first round stoppages. In her 13 professional fights, she’s only gone to the scorecards once.

PFL Flyweight Championship Prediction

Taila Santos is as game as they come and she has a thing for surprising everyone. Nobody expected Santos to be competitive with Valentina Shevchenko when they fought for the UFC title. Not only was she competitive, many think she might’ve won that fight.

I’m expecting her to give Dakota Ditcheva the toughest test of her professional career. That said, will it be enough to become the PFL’s first women’s flyweight champion? I just don’t personally see it. I know it’s easy to get caught up in the hype, but I really think Dakota Ditcheva is special.

When these two are striking, I think you’re going to see a huge difference in the power and speed of Ditcheva. I expect Santos to try and grapple, but I’m expecting Ditcheva to do a good job of defending. At range, I think she’s going to flourish and ultimately, I think she stops Taila Santos in the middle rounds to secure her crowning moment and become PFL’s first women’s flyweight champion.

Prediction: Dakota Ditcheva by TKO