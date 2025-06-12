PFL Welterweight World Tournament Semifinal Preview

The first PFL World Tournament semifinal event goes down tonight in Nashville and the welterweights will close the show. In the main event, former Bellator champion Jason Jackson (19-5) will be taking on top promotional prospect Thad Jean (9-0).

Jason Jackson had won nine straight fights prior to losing his Bellator title last June by decision. However, he bounced back well with a second round submission win over Andrey Koreshkov to begin his world tournament. Now, he’s looking to punch his ticket to the finals.

To do that, he’ll have to become the first man to defeat Thad Jean. Jean made his way to the PFL via The Challenger Series back in 2023. Jean is 5-0 overall inside the Smart Cage and he scored a first round knockout to punch his ticket to the semifinals tonight.

PFL World Tournament

In the other semifinal matchup, former interim Bellator champion Logan Storley (17-3) will be taking on Masayuki Kikuiri (11-2-1). Starting with Storley, he fought in the regular season last year but his chances were derailed by a second round loss to Shamil Musaev. That said, he’s bounced back well with two straight wins including a decision win over Joseph Luciano to earn this semifinal spot.

Kikuiri made a name for himself in Pancrase where he went 8-2-1 and became their interim welterweight champion. From there, he came over to Bellator where he won two fights by stoppage and then he followed that up with a stoppage win in the opening round of the PFL World Tournament. This is a big test for him tonight, but he looks like someone who can win the entire tournament.