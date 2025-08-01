PFL Welterweight World Tournament Championship Preview

Tonight in Atlantic City, we will see the conclusion of the PFL Welterweight World Tournament. The first tournament championship will be up for grabs as rising promotional star Thad Jean (10-0) will look to remain unbeaten as he takes on Logan Storley (18-3).

Starting with the former interim Bellator champ Storley, he’s earned this spot in the finals after two straight decision wins in the tournament. In the semifinals, he defeated Masayuki Kikuiri by unanimous decision. Overall, Storley has won three straight as he enters the championship fight tonight.

He’s the betting underdog against PFL star Thad Jean. Jean was really tested for this first time in his PFL career in the semifinals when he won a very close decision over Jason Jackson. It was a fight that many thought Jackson won, but two of the three judges gave the fight and the win to Jean. Prior to that, he had scored a first round knockout in the opening round.

When it comes to this fight, I’m fully expecting Thad Jean to pick up the win tonight. While Jason Jackson did give Jean some issues, I think that Logan Storley is a similar fighter to Jackson but on a lower level. Storley might have some success, but I’m expecting Jean to be able to defend enough takedowns and ultimately, I think he’ll score a finish to win the PFL World Tournament Championship.