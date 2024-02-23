PFL vs. Bellator Champs Preview: Johnny Eblen – Impa Kasanganay

Lucas Noonan/BELLATOR MMA

Tomorrow night in the co-main event of the highly anticipated PFL vs. Bellator champions card, we are going to see a middleweight matchup featuring two world champions. The 2023 light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay (15-3) will look to continue his incredible run as he takes on Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (14-0).

Starting with Kasanganay, the man has been on such an incredible run. Back in 2021, he was cut from the UFC after going 1-2 in his last three fights. He then lost a decision in Eagle FC before getting a win on the regional scene. After that win, he got a shot on the PFL Challenger Series where he scored a knockout win.

That’s where things really started to take off for Kasanganay. He would go a perfect 4-0 during the regular season to capture the light heavyweight title and he looked so dominant along the way. After previously competing at welterweight in the UFC, he’s found a home in the higher weight classes.

Johnny Eblen has been nothing short of dominant in his MMA career. The Bellator middleweight champion is a perfect 10-0 in the promotion and has taken out the likes of Gegard Mousasi and Fabian Edwards. Most recently, he knocked out Edwards in the third round of their fight. He’s been living up the championship lifestyle and some say he might be overlooking Kasanganay, but if you’ve been as dominant as he’s been, it’s hard not to be confident.

PFL vs. Bellator Champions Prediction

It’s so hard to pick against either of these men right now. In the case of Eblen, he’s just been that dominant over the course of his career. The wrestling that he has and the pace he puts on opponents is incredible. He just breaks people inside the cage.

However, it’s also hard to pick against the PFL 2023 champ. He’s just been on such an incredible run and his confidence is sky high. He has tremendous takedown defense and his striking is sensational. While they are on the feet tomorrow, he’s going to have a big advantage.

However, I think Eblen is going to have a bigger advantage in the grappling. This is going to be a war and I expect Eblen to look vulnerable in this fight. Kasanganay is going to touch him up some, but I think the wrestling will be too much in the end.

Prediction: Johnny Eblen by Decision