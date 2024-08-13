PFL Super Fights event adding AJ McKee – Paul Hughes

Today we learned of another massive fight the PFL is planning for it’s October Super Fights PPV. Last week, we learned that Francis Ngannou would be making his return to MMA as he takes on 2023 heavyweight champ Renan Ferreira. In addition, the co-main event features an all time great in Bellator champion Cris Cyborg taking on two-time PFL champion Larissa Pacheco.

Now, the main card is starting to fill out even more and there’s a couple of big names that just got added. MagicM MMA on X was the first to report that former Bellator featherweight champion and promotional star AJ McKee (22-1) will be taking on Irish star Paul Hughes (12-1).

This lightweight bout is a massive step up in competition for the talented Hughes. Hughes was signed by the PFL earlier this year and made his debut on the Bellator Champions Series back in June when the promotion was in Dublin. Hughes stopped Bobby King in the second round. There’s a ton of hype surrounding him and the PFL is throwing him straight into the deep water.

PFL Super Fights

Back in July 2021, AJ McKee was considered one of the very best MMA fighters in the world, pound-for-pound. McKee was undefeated and ran through Patricio Pitbull to become the featherweight champion. The two men immediately ran their fight back and McKee lost a competitive decision.

He hasn’t lost since, but the hype is no where near the same. McKee moved up to lightweight after the Pitbull loss and he hasn’t lost. Back in November, he won a decision over Sidney Outlaw despite spending a ton of time on his back in that fight. That win had moved him to 3-0 at 155, but he never looked great in any of the fights.

After the PFL purchased Bellator, McKee made his debut on the champions vs champions card in February. He took on Clay Collard who is in the playoffs this year and McKee shined in that fight. McKee submitted Collard in the first round which made a huge statement. Now, he’ll look to knock off the PFL’s top prospect at this massive event in October.