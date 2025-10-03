PFL Road to Dubai Recap: Usman Nurmagomedov beats Paul Hughes for a second time

The PFL kicked off this incredible combat sports weekend today with their Road to Dubai event that was headlined by two title fights. In the main event, the lightweight title was on the line in a rematch between Usman Nurmagomedov (19-0, 1 NC) and Paul Hughes (14-2).

Much like the first fight, this fight was incredibly close. Both men had their moments throughout the fight and also like the first fight, there were fouls throughout. Hughes was hit with a few low blows and Nurmagomedov was cut open by an accidental headbutt. This time around, no point was taken against either fighter.

When the fight ended, I thought for sure it was 3-2 either way. It was incredibly close, but the scorecards didn’t read that way with one card giving the fight 50-45 to Nurmagomedov. In the end, Nurmagomedov picked up his second win over Hughes becoming the PFL lightweight champion.

The co-main event was for the PFL light heavyweight title as former Bellator champ Corey Anderson (20-6, 1 NC) took on Dovlet Yagshimuradov (25-8-1). This fight was also a rematch from their first fight which took place during the Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix.

Yagshimuradov got the fight started in an interesting way. There was a couple of eye pokes in the first round that hindered Anderson. Once Anderson recovered Yagshimuradov tried to really turn up the pressure and he did hurt Anderson on the feet.

However, Anderson was able to survive and then he ultimately started taking over the fight. A tired Yagshimuradov had no answer for the wrestling and pressure of Corey Anderson as the fight went on and Anderson won a lopsided decision to become the PFL light heavyweight champion.

PFL Road to Dubai

The featured fight of the evening was a big matchup in the bantamweight division. Former Bellator champ Sergio Pettis (25-7) was back to take on former title challenger Magomed Magomedov (21-5). While there wasn’t a title on the line in this one, this seemed like it was a big title eliminator.

Magomedov was doing really well in this matchup, but you can never count Sergio Pettis out. Pettis was able to land the perfect spinning back elbow in the second round flooring Magomedov and then he landed one brutal follow up shot to stiffen him up.

The main card also featured a very big fight in the lightweight division, especially considering the fact that the lightweight title was on the line in the main event. Top contenders Archie Colgan (13-0) and Jay Jay Wilson (11-2) battled it out.

Colgan was able to keep his undefeated record with a very solid performance and now he could be line to challenge for the PFL lightweight title.