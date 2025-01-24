PFL Road to Dubai Preview and Prediction: Usman Nurmagomedov – Paul Hughes

Tomorrow the PFL is having their Road to Dubai Champions Series event and there is an absolute banger in the main event that’s being dubbed Dagestan vs. Ireland 2. Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov (18-0, 1 NC) will look to defend his title against Ireland’s Paul Hughes (13-1).

Hughes made waves last year when he opted to sign with the PFL over the UFC. It ultimately came down to the financials and the promotion is really hitching their wagons to the Paul Hughes hype train. He made his debut with a win over Bobby King last June, but it was his most recent win that really opened eyes.

He took on former Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee and he was able to pick up the decision win. It was a very competitive matchup but in that performance, Hughes showed the world that he’s ready to shed the prospect label and he wants to become a world champion.

To become a world champion, he’ll have to defeat arguably the best lightweight in the world. From a pure talent perspective, Usman Nurmagomedov might be the most talented fighter to come out of the historic gym from Dagestan. He’s an absolute monster and he is so incredibly well-rounded. While this fight takes place under the PFL banner, this would be Nurmagomedov’s third title defense.

PFL Prediction

The odds are pretty wide in this fight in favor of the current champion and I think the odds are pretty accurate. Paul Hughes has very solid boxing with good power and we’ve seen him show off his great wrestling defense and solid grappling overall.

The problem for him is that tomorrow, I think he’s facing someone just a little better in every area. In the grappling, I favor Nurmagomedov. In the pure wrestling, I favor Nurmagomedov. In striking, I think Hughes has great boxing but Nurmagomedov is tremendous from range and really does a great job of using his kicks.

I think Hughes will be able to have moments, but I’m expecting PFL’s best to really shine tomorrow and I expect Nurmagomedov to win the fight and retain his lightweight title.

Prediction: Usman Nurmagomedov by Decision