Yesterday, the PFL announced their first event of 2026 which will go down in Dubai on February 7th. The card will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between Usman Nurmagomedov and Alfie Davis. This morning, the promotion officially announced the co-main event.

It was announced that the PFL welterweight title will be on the line as the last Bellator welterweight champion Ramazan Kurmagomedov (13-0) will be taking on the 2024 PFL welterweight season champion, Shamil Musaev (20-0-1).

This will be Musaev’s first fight since winning that season championship against Magomed Umalatov by third round TKO. Musaev fought to a draw back in his KSW days in 2023, but since then, he’s gone 5-0 with four stoppages and world championship on his resume. Now, he’ll look to become the promotion’s official welterweight champion.

To do that, he’ll have to beat Kurmagomedov. Kurmagomedov was signed by Bellator and made his debut in 2023. After two straight finishes, he was booked against Jason Jackson last June for the welterweight title. Kurmagomedov won a decision and became the champion and now, he’ll try to become the first man to defeat Musaev and become the PFL welterweight champion.