PFL Middleweight World Tournament Championship Preview

Tonight in Hollywood, Florida we will see the conclusion of the PFL World Tournaments. Three more tournament champions will be crowned tonight and in the main event, the middleweight world tournament title is up for grabs as Fabian Edwards (15-4) takes on Dalton Rosta (11-1).

Dating back to 2022, Edwards is 6-2 in Bellator / PFL with his only two losses coming against former world champion Johnny Eblen. Last October, Edwards lost a decision to Eblen and that led him to competing in the middleweight tournament this year. He stopped Impa Kasanganay in the first round before defeating Josh Silveira by decision.

Standing across from him tonight will be Dalton Rosta. Rosta lost his only professional bout back in 2023 by decision to Aaron Jeffery. Following that loss, he won one fight in Bellator before competing in this year’s PFL tournament. In the opening round, he submitted Sadibou Sy and then he got his revenge on Aaron Jeffery with a split decision.

In terms of tonight’s matchup, it’s going to come down to takedowns. Dalton Rosta has to know that his only chance to win this fight is if he takes Fabian Edwards down. While his striking has certainly improved, he’s going to lose a very lopsided fight if he choses to stand with Edwards.

All of Fabian Edwards’ losses have come against guys who have been able to take him down. If Dalton Rosta is able to land takedowns, he’s going to be the PFL middleweight tournament champion. Personally, I think he’ll have some success, but not enough sustained success to win the fight over five rounds.

Champion Prediction: Fabian Edwards