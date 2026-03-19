Tomorrow the PFL heads to Madrid with the middleweight title on the line in the main event. The champion Costello Van Steenis (17-3) has his homecoming as he takes on Fabian Edwards (16-4) for a second time.

These two fought back in 2020 with Van Steenis winning by split decision. Starting with that Edwards win, Van Steenis has gone 5-1 in his last six which included becoming middleweight champion. He had a come from behind submission win over Johnny Eblen last July to win the PFL middleweight title.

After a 4-4 stretch, I kinda wrote off Fabian Edwards entering the PFL World Tournament last year. However, he shocked everyone by winning the tournament and scoring two knockouts along the way to get this shot at the middleweight title.

While he was very impressive during that stretch, I think his run ends tomorrow. I think that Costello Van Steenis has improved so much since their first fight that he’ll at least be able to hang with Edwards on the feet. The real separation is going to be in the wrestling that Van Steenis is going to lean on which will lead him to victory.

Prediction: Costello Van Steenis by Decision