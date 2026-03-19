Tomorrow in the PFL Madrid co-main event, we are going to see a potential title eliminator in the featherweight division. Former Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee (23-2) will be taking on top contender Adam Borics (20-3).

McKee rose to stardom in Bellator winning his first 18 fights including dethroning Patricio Pitbull. After losing the featherweight title to Pitbull in a rematch, he moved up to lightweight for a while and it just wasn’t the same. At PFL Africa back in July of last year, he returned to 145 with a win over Akhmed Magomedov.

Now, he’ll take on Adam Borics. Borics last fought in June when he picked up a decision win over Jeremy Kennedy. Overall, he’s 2-2 in his last four with the two losses coming against Patricio Pitbull and Jesus Pinedo.

When it comes to the PFL Madrid co-main, I think this is going to be all AJ McKee. I still believe that McKee can be one of the best in the world at 145 pounds and he’s going to show that tomorrow night. Not sure if he scores a finish, but I think he’ll control the striking and the grappling to win a comfortable decision.

Prediction: AJ McKee by Decision