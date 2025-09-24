PFL Lyon will feature title fight between Cris Cyborg and Sara Collins

The PFL announced a major card this morning that’ll go down on Saturday, December 13th. The promotion announced that they would be heading to Lyon, France with two big time title fights headlining the card.

The main event features a heavyweight title fight between Vadim Nemkov and Renan Ferreira. In the co-main event, one of the greatest female mixed martial artists of all time makes her return to fight for the featherweight title.

Cris Cyborg (28-2) is back as she will fighting for the PFL featherweight title against undefeated top contender Sara Collins (6-0). The matchup will by Cyborg’s first MMA fight since last October when she faced off with Larissa Pacheco.

PFL Lyon

Cyborg and Pacheco fought in a true super fight for the promotion and Cyborg won a decision over five rounds winning the one-off super fights championship. That was her first MMA fight since 2023 when she defended her Bellator title for the fifth time against Cat Zingano.

Since her win over Pacheco, Cyborg has been focused on her boxing career. She’s fought three times, scoring knockouts in all three matchups. Cyborg has made it clear that she only has a couple of fights left and that starts with Sara Collins on December 13th.

Sara Collins was signed by Bellator and made her promotional debut back in 2023 at 3-0. She fought three times going 3-0 in Bellator, but she hasn’t officially fought under the PFL banner yet. She fought in the Bellator Champions Series last September when she submitting Leah McCourt in the first round to earn this shot against Cyborg.