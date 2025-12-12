The PFL heads to Lyon, France tomorrow and there’s two title fights that’ll close things out for the promotion in 2025. In the co-main event, the women’s featherweight title is up for grabs as Cris Cyborg (28-2) takes on Sara Collins (6-0).

Last October, Cyborg won the Super Fights featherweight title when she defeated Larissa Pacheco by decision. Now, she’ll try to become the undisputed PFL champion adding to the list of her career achievements.

Cyborg’s last three fights have been in boxing where she’s won all three by knockout. As it pertains to MMA, since losing her professional debut in 2005, Cyborg has only lost one fight and that was to Amanda Nunes in the UFC.

Outside of the Nunes loss, she’s been perfect and dominant. In Bellator, she went 6-0 and dominated as their featherweight champion. She’s nearing the end of her career and she’s wanting to go out as champion.

Standing across from her is the undefeated Sara Collins. After winning her first three fights, Collins was signed by Bellator and she went 3-0 with her latest win coming against Leah McCourt last September in the Bellator Champions Series. Now, she’ll take on one of the greatest of all time for the PFL world title.

PFL Lyon Prediction

Sara Collins only has one path to victory and that’s by taking Cyborg down and either being able to control her or submit her. The problem is that Cyborg is a jiu jitsu black belt and she’s also freakishly strong. I don’t really see Collins being able to take Cyborg down and control her.

With that, this fight is going to be on the feet and honestly, Collins is a sitting duck. I think this will be a cake walk for Cyborg on her way to becoming the PFL champion. The outcome in my mind is not a question and with that, the only thing that will surprise me is if this gets out of the first two rounds.

Prediction: Cris Cyborg by TKO