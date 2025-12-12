Tomorrow, the PFL will be in Lyon, France and they are bringing two title fights to close out their final show of 2025. In the main event, the heavyweight title is up for grabs as former Bellator champion Vadim Nemkov (19-2, 1 NC) takes on Renan Ferreira (13-4. 3 NC).

Starting with the 2023 PFL heavyweight champ, Renan Ferreira. Ferreira is fighting for the first time since last October when he was stopped by Francis Ngannou in the first round. That loss snapped a four-fight win streak where he won all four fights by knockout including a championship win over Denis Goltsov and a knockout of Ryan Bader in 21 seconds.

After becoming Bellator light heavyweight champion and defending the title four time successfully, Vadim Nemkov moved up to the heavyweight division following the PFL’s acquisition of Bellator. Nemkov has fought twice winning both fights by submission.

PFL Lyon Prediction

This fight is really easy to break down and really, the fight is only going to go one of two ways. While Vadim Nemkov is certainly capable of striking, his path to victory is through his wrestling and grappling. Renan Ferreira on the other hand has to keep it standing where he needs to hope that he can land one of his massive power shots to end the fight.

Every fight stars on the feet so Renan Ferreira has a real shot at PFL Lyon. However, I just don’t see him winning this one. Francis Ngannou had no trouble getting Ferreira down and I don’t see Nemkov struggling there either. I see Nemkov taking him down and finding his way to a submission in the first two rounds to become the heavyweight champ.

Prediction: Vadim Nemkov by Submission