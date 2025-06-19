PFL Lightweight World Tournament Semifinal Preview

Tomorrow night the PFL World Tournament continues from Wichita, Kansas and there are six fighters who will punch their ticket to the finals as three weight classes will be featured. The main event will feature the lightweights as 2024 lightweight champion Gadzhi Rabadanov (25-4-2) takes on UFC vet and promotional newcomer Kevin Lee (20-8).

Starting with Kevin Lee, it’s been quite the journey to the PFL Smart Cage. Back in 2017, Lee was 16-2 and he fought Tony Ferguson for the interim UFC lightweight title. Following that loss, Lee went just 2-4 in his next six fights and left the promotion.

He defeated Diego Sanchez in Eagle FC then returned for a one-off in the UFC which he lost in 55 seconds. After that, it appeared that he was done with MMA, but he returned last September and scored a first round win. He signed with the PFL and now he’s getting inserted into the world tournament semifinals against last year’s champ.

Rabadanov has looked like a monster inside the Smart Cage. He made his promotional debut last year after a strong run in Bellator where he went 5-0. He went a perfect 4-0 last year including finishes in both of his playoff matchups to capture the lightweight title. To start the world tournament, Rabadanov knocked out Marc Diakiese in 32 seconds.

PFL World Tournament

The other semifinal matchup features former Bellator champion Brent Primus (16-4) as he takes on Alfie Davis (18-5-1). Davis pulled off a big upset in the first round to make his way to the semifinals. He was taking on promotional favorite Clay Collard and was getting touched up on the feet.

However, he landed a massive spinning back elbow and it led to him getting the first round finish. That also moved him to 4-1 in his last five fights and now he’s one win away from the PFL World Tournament finals. Standing in his way though is a former world champion.

Brent Primus made his way over to the promotion via the Bellator acquisition. In his first season, he went 3-0 with two finishes on his way to meeting Gadzhi Rabadanov in the finals. He was stopped in the third round of the championship fight but he bounced back well with a third round submission in the first round of this year’s world tournament. Now, he’s looking to get into the finals and hopefully get his rematch against Rabadanov.