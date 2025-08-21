PFL Light Heavyweight World Tournament Championship Preview

Tonight in Hollywood, Florida we will see the conclusion of the PFL World Tournaments. Three more tournament champions will be crowned tonight and in the first championship fight, the light heavyweights will battle it out. Former PFL champion Antonio Carlos Jr (18-6, 2 NC) will take on Sullivan Cauley (8-1).

Sullivan Cauley has really impressed me in the world tournament this year. He started things off with a big first round stoppage over Alex Polizzi and then he took on Phil Davis. Davis had a ton of momentum after knocking out Rob Wilkinson and then Cauley was able to beat him by decision to earn this spot in the finals.

Now, he’ll take on Carlos Jr. Carlos Jr’s regular season was ended by Alex Polizzi last year by decision after he started things off with a first round submission of Simon Biyong. This year, he started his tournament by defeating Karl Moore and then defeated Simeon Powell both by decision.

I really like Sullivan Cauley to get the win tonight and become the PFL’s Light Heavyweight World Tournament champion. Phil Davis wasn’t able to have a ton of wrestling success and if he’s not, Carlos Jr isn’t going to be able to. On the feet, Cauley has a big advantage and I think you’ll see him keep the momentum going as he captures the tournament title.

Champion Prediction: Sullivan Cauley