PFL Hires Former Turner Executive John Martin as New CEO

The PFL made a big announcement this morning as they ushered in a new leader of the organization. In a press release this morning, the promotion announced that former Turner executive John Martin has been hired as the promotion’s new CEO.

Former CEO Peter Murray is staying with the promotion and he’s transitioning to the role of CEO of PFL International. Founder and Chairman Donn Davis expressed his excitement in the press release this morning pointing to Martin’s love for MMA and his background as a martial artist.

MAJOR #PFLMMA ANNOUNCEMENT ?@PFLMMA has recruited JOHN MARTIN as new PFL CEO to lead our next chapter of growth.



John Martin is proven CEO and respected media executive having been CEO of Turner and CFO of Time Warner.



He is passionate MMA fan and life-long practitioner! — Donn Davis (@DonnDavisPFL) July 10, 2025

“John Martin is THE ideal CEO to lead the next chapter of growth at PFL – he is a proven media, content, and sports executive who is a respected global leader and business operator at scale. I am thrilled to work closely with John to deliver on the vision to make PFL everything the fans, fighters, and sport of MMA deserves,” said Davis in the press release.

Martin followed that with his comments about accepting the new role which he calls a dream opportunity. Martin said, “MMA represents the biggest opportunity in sports, and the PFL has secured a unique position that will never be replicated. I’m incredibly excited about the future of the PFL and confident that we’re only at the beginning of what this organization will achieve. My two greatest passions are leading media companies and MMA, so stepping into the position of PFL CEO is truly a dream role for me.”