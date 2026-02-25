The PFL continues to fill out their calendar and today, the promotion announced that they will be heading to Sioux Falls, South Dakota on May 2nd. In the main event, South Dakota’s own Logan Storley (18-4) will be taking on 2024 PFL Europe welterweight champion Florim Zendeli (11-1-1).

Storley is currently ranked 4th in the welterweight division while Zendeli is ranked 6th. The promotion is definitely targeting highly ranked fights in their first year of this new system to establish a true hierarchy in their divisions.

Starting with South Dakota’s Storley, the former interim Bellator champion is coming off a loss in his last fight. He lost a decision to Thad Jean during last year’s PFL season which halted his three-fight win streak.

Since winning that interim Bellator title back in 2022, Storley is 4-3 but the losses came against top guys like Jean, Shamil Musaev, and Yaroslav Amosov. Now, he’ll take on 2024 Europe champion Florim Zendeli.

Zendeli last fought back in October where he picked up a decision win over Omar El Dafrawy. That win was Zendeli’s fifth win in a row to keep him unbeaten inside the Smart Cage. He’s hoping to spoil the homecoming in May and get himself into title contention at 170 pounds.