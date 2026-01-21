A major announcement from the PFL came this morning as founder and chairman Donn Davis announced that he was leaving the promotion. Davis posted the announcement on X that he was stepping down as chairman and Ariel Helwani has since confirmed that Davis is leaving the promotion altogether.

PFL Founder Stepping Down

Last year, Davis named John Martin as CEO of the promotion and Martin has been in full control since taking over. He’s completely redoing the way things are done with the promotion and he’s leading like a traditional fight promoter.

Donn Davis founded the PFL back in 2017 and under his leadership, the promotion really made a name for themselves. Davis dared to be different with season formats and a fighter point system. His original vision went as far as it could, but we’ve reached a point where the promotion needed to fall back to traditional fight promotion.

Martin has excelled since taking over and I think that Davis got to the point where he was ready to step back completely and that’s what we are seeing with this morning’s announcement.