PFL Featherweight World Tournament Championship Preview

Tonight in Atlantic City, we are going to see the conclusion of the PFL Featherweight World Tournament. It’s the matchup that many wanted to see when the bracket was first released as 2023 featherweight champion Jesus Pinedo (25-6-1) will take on the undefeated 2021 featherweight champion Movlid Khaybulaev (23-0-1, 1 NC).

Back in 2019, Khaybulaev had a solid run in the PFL that ended when he was stopped by Daniel Pineda. However, that fight was overturned to a No Contest after Pineda popped for an illegal substance. Fast forward to 2021 and Khaybulaev won the entire thing capped off by decision wins over Brendan Loughnane and Chris Wade. In the world tournament, he’s secured two decision wins to punch his ticket to the finals.

In the finals tonight, he’s going to face one of the most dangerous fighters in the promotion in Jesus Pinedo. Pinedo got brought in for the 2023 PFL season after scoring four straight knockout wins on the regional scene. In the first fight, he lost a split decision to Gabriel Braga. However, after that loss, he knocked out Brendan Loughnane and Bubba Jenkins to get a rematch with Braga in the finals. He stopped Braga in the third round to win the title.

So far in the world tournament, he’s fought twice scoring two first round finishes. One over the dangerous Adam Borics and the other being over a familiar foe in Gabriel Braga. I know that Khaybulaev is undefeated, but I think that Jesus Pinedo is going to keep his dominance going. I’m expecting him to finish Khaybulaev in the first round to win the PFL Featherweight World Tournament.