PFL Featherweight World Championship Preview: Brendan Loughnane – Timur Khizriev

In the main event of the PFL World Championships this Saturday from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the 2024 featherweight championship is up for grabs. 2022 featherweight champion Brendan Loughnane (30-5) will look to capture his second world title as he takes on the undefeated Timur Khizriev (17-0).

Back in 2022 while Loughnane was competing in the PFL Regular Season, Timur Khizriev was signed by Bellator where he won his first three fights. Before the 2024 season, Bellator was acquired by the PFL and Khizriev was placed in the 2024 Regular Season. He won all three of his fights by decision to earn this spot in the finals against Loughnane.

Loughnane stopped Bubba Jenkins to win the 2022 title and was the favorite to repeat last season. However, Jesus Pinedo stopped him in the second fight of the season. Loughnane didn’t return until the start of this season and he came out swinging with two straight stoppages to earn a spot in the semifinals. A split decision win over Kai Kamaka earned him the chance to capture his second PFL championship.

PFL World Championship Prediction

Timur Khizriev has a very dominant wrestling base like the typical fighter from Dagestan. Khizriev does have solid striking and good kicks which can keep in competitive with Loughnane in the striking exchanges. That said, Loughnane is clearly the better striker and he’s going to need to keep this fight on the feet.

Loughnane is much faster and his shots carry more power. The technique is much cleaner and if they are striking for the majority of 25 minutes, Loughnane will capture his second title. That said, I think I’m leaning towards the favorite in the unbeaten Timur Khizriev.

I think Loughnane will be ahead in the striking throughout, but takedowns and top control are going to swing at least three rounds. I think it’s competitive, but I’m going with Timur Khizriev to win the 2024 PFL Featherweight World Championship.

Prediction: Timur Khizriev by Decision