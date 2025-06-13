PFL Featherweight and Welterweight World Tournament Semifinal Recap

Last night, the PFL made it’s way to Nashville for the first semifinal event for their first world tournament. In the main event, top prospect Thad Jean (10-0) took on former Bellator champion Jason Jackson (19-6).

This was a really close fight with all three rounds being very competitive. Many were split on the result and it ultimately was a split decision that went to the still undefeated Thad Jean. Granted, one scorecard was awful in my opinion and that was the 30-27 card for Jean. While I don’t have a problem with Jean winning, I don’t see how anyone could give all three rounds to one of those fighters last night.

With Jean punching his ticket to the finals, he will be set to face former interim Bellator champion Logan Storley (18-3). Storley fought as well last night and picked up a decision win over Masayuki Kikuiri (11-3-1). I expect Jean to be the pretty decent betting favorite when these two fight for the PFL World Tournament championship.

PFL World Tournament

In addition to the welterweights, the featherweights were on display with a trilogy matchup in the co-main event. 2023 champion Jesus Pinedo (25-6-1) took on the man he defeated to win the 2023 championship, Gabriel Braga (16-3).

Braga won their first fight by split decision and Pinedo finished Braga in their second fight. Pinedo left no doubts last night as he ran through Braga and finished him just over one minute into the first round to punch his ticket to the world tournament finals.

In the finals, he’ll take on undefeated Movlid Khaybulaev (23-0-1). Khaybulaev picked up the decision win over former Pancrase champion Tae Kyun Kim (11-2). Even with his very impressive undefeated record, I’m expecting Jesus Pinedo to be the betting favorite to win the PFL Featherweight World Tournament