Tomorrow the PFL will be in Dubai and they have a tremendous card they are bringing with them. In the main event, Usman Nurmagomedov (20-0, 1 NC) will be defending his lightweight title against 2025 lightweight tournament champion Alfie Davis (20-5-1).

Davis was a big underdog heading into the world tournament last year. He entered the tournament off a loss and he was an underdog against Clay Collard. He ended up knocking out Collard and then winning another fight to get to the finals. In the finals, he pulled off a massive upset over Gadzhi Rabadanov to win the tournament championship.

Now, he’ll face Usman Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov is coming off back-to-back championship wins over Paul Hughes. He’s become the face of the promotion and in their new P4P rankings, he’s the top fighter they have. He’s a big favorite tomorrow and it’ll take Davis’ biggest upset yet to dethrone the champion.

The co-main event features another big title fight for the welterweight title as 2024 welterweight champion Shamil Musaev (20-0-1) takes on the last Bellator welterweight champion Ramazan Kuramagomedov (13-0). This is such a tremendous fight between two elite welterweights to crown the first PFL world welterweight champion.

The action at PFL Dubai begins at 9:00 AM ET and the main card is set to begin at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+. You can view the entire card scheduled for tomorrow here.