The PFL is heading to Chicago on April 11th and they are bringing a big bantamweight matchup to headline the card. The promotion announced today that former Bellator Bantamweight Champion and No. 1 ranked Sergio Pettis (25-7) will be taking on undefeated rising contender Mitch McKee (10-0).

Starting with McKee, this is a massive opportunity for him to jump right to the top of the bantamweight division. McKee had one fight in Bellator back in 2022, but outside of that he’s spent the majority of his career in the LFA. He’s going right to the top of the division in his PFL debut. In his last fight, he scored a TKO over Pedro Nobre back in September.

I’m a little surprised that this fight isn’t for the inaugural bantamweight championship. Sergio Pettis is the promotion’s top bantamweight and in his last two fights, he’s defeated Magomed Magomedov and Raufeon Stots. Stots is currently ranked second in the PFL bantamweight rankings.

Nevertheless, this is a big matchup and you have to think that the winner will be fighting for the promotion’s bantamweight title whenever it’s created.

Also in today’s press release, the promotion announced that the co-main event will be a middleweight clash as No. 4 ranked Milwaukee’s undefeated Jordan Newman (8-0) takes on No. 7 ranked American Top Team’s Josh Silveira (15-5).