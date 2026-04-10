It’s a massive weekend in combat sports and the PFL is a part of that. The promotion heads to Chicago tomorrow night with a big time headliner in the bantamweight division. Former Bellator champion Sergio Pettis (25-7) will be taking on undefeated contender Mitchell McKee (10-0).

McKee was a big signing for the PFL after a very impressive run in LFA. The 28-year-old comes into tomorrow night with a perfect record and he’s trying to vault right to the top of the bantamweight division. However, to do that, he’ll have beat the former Bellator champion.

Sergio Pettis signed with Bellator following his UFC exit and a win over Rob Font. Pettis won his first five fights which included wins over Patricio Pitbull and Kyoji Horiguchi. After back-to-back losses, Pettis has bounced back incredibly well with wins over Raufeon Stots and Magomed Magomedov.

As the PFL continues their new journey in 2026, this is a big time card for them as it’s their second domestic fight night in the United States. To view the full card, you can check it out here and the fights go down on ESPN 2 with the main card starting at 9:00 PM ET.