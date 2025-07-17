PFL Cape Town Main Event Preview: Johnny Eblen – Costello Van Steenis

This Saturday is a truly historic day for the PFL. The promotion will host it’s first African event from Cape Town and they are bringing a banger of a card to South Africa. In the main event, the middleweight title is on the line as the undefeated champion Johnny Eblen (16-0) takes on “The Spaniard” Costello Van Steenis (16-3).

Eblen will make the walk as the champion, but this will be his first official title defense as the PFL champion. Eblen had won the Bellator title back in 2022 with a dominant win over Gegard Mousasi. He then defended it twice with big wins over Anatoly Tokov and Fabian Edwards. He then won a split decision over Impa Kasanganay at the PFL vs. Bellator event. His last fight was last October where he defeated Fabian Edwards by decision in a rematch.

Standing across from the champion is Costello Van Steenis. Van Steenis earns this title shot off two straight finishes. Overall, he’s 4-1 in his last five fights with the lone loss being a decision loss to Douglas Lima back in 2023. His last fight came back in November when he knocked out Joao Vitor Dantas with a head kick in the first round.

Johnny Eblen is the big betting favorite for good reason, however, he hasn’t looked incredible in his last few fights. The Johnny Eblen we’ve seen in the PFL has not been the same as the guy we saw in Bellator. Whether it’s motivation or lack of activity, something seems off and perhaps that could create an opening for Van Steenis.

However, at the end of the day, the wrestling of Eblen should be able to carry him in this matchup. I truly think that if he’s fully prepared and he took this fight seriously, he should be able to impose his will throughout this matchup on his way to winning a decision.