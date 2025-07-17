PFL Cape Town Co-Main Event Preview: Dakota Ditcheva – Sumiko Inaba

Saturday the PFL has their first event in Africa as the promotion heads to Cape Town and they are bringing a really strong card with them. In the co-main event, the promotion’s biggest star will be competing as 2024 flyweight champion Dakota Ditcheva (14-0) takes on Sumiko Inaba (8-1).

Starting out with Inaba, she’s the biggest underdog on the card and she is facing a mountain of a challenge on Saturday. Inaba will enter the Smart Cage having won two fights in a row. Most recently, she stopped Mackenzie Stiller back in September. Inaba made her professional MMA debut with Bellator back in 2020 and won her first six fights before suffering her first loss. After that first loss, she responded very well with those last two victories.

While we have to mention Inaba, let’s be honest, this fight is all about Dakota Ditcheva. Everything about Dakota Ditcheva just oozes superstar. From her look to the way she fights, she’s a promotion’s dream. Ditcheva ran through PFL Europe back in 2023 and then competed in the flyweight season last year.

She went 4-0 with four stoppages. The only person to get out of the first round was Taila Santos and the former UFC title challenger couldn’t make it to the third round. In her professional career, Ditcheva has only gone to the judges scorecards once and I don’t see that changing at PFL Cape Town. I fully expect Ditcheva to do her thing and secure another finish at the historic event.