PFL Cape Town adds two new big fights including Corey Anderson – Denis Goltsov

The PFL is heading to Cape Town on July 19th and today, the promotion announced two big time fights that are being added to the card. Bellator light heavyweight champion Corey Anderson (18-6, 1 NC) is back and he’s moving to heavyweight to take on 2024 heavyweight champion Denis Goltsov (36-8). In addition to that fight, the promotion also announced that AJ McKee (22-2) is returning to face Akhmed Magomedov (11-1, 1 NC)

Starting with the Anderson bout, you know that he has to be relieved. We haven’t seen the champion since March of last year and he’s been incredibly vocal about his frustrations regarding his lack of fights. Now, he’ll get to step in there with last year’s heavyweight champion. Anderson has won his last two fights and is 5-1, 1 NC in his last seven.

Goltsov will also be fighting for the first time this year. The last time we saw him was at the PFL World Championships in November of last year when he submitted Oleg Popov in the first round to become the season’s heavyweight champion. That capped off an incredible run where he went 4-0 with four stoppages.

In terms of the other fight that was announced, McKee will be returning to the division that made him a world champion. McKee is dropping back to 145 after spending the last three years at lightweight. The last time we saw McKee was at the PFL Super Fights event where he lost a split decision to Paul Hughes. His opponent Magomedov lost his first fight in 2023 to Henry Corrales but he bounced back earlier this year with a win over Nathan Kelly.