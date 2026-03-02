The PFL is heading back to Brussels on May 23rd this year and they are bringing one of the top international prospects in the sport with them in the main event. Undefeated Belgium contender Patrick Habirora (8-0) will be taking on former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson (30-12).

The matchup is a welterweight fight and it will mark the end of Benson Henderson’s MMA retirement. Henderson retired back in 2023 following a first round title loss to Usman Nurmagomedov. Since then, he’s competed in a few combat sports ventures, but he hasn’t fought in MMA.

He was supposed to come out of retirement for the GFL last year, but we all know what happened there. Now, he’ll return with the PFL against one of the brightest prospects in the sport.

Patrick Habirora will be making the walk for the fifth time with the PFL. He headlined a card last July in Belgium for the promotion, but the venue this time around will be bigger. The last time he fought was back in December where he scored a first round knockout. Out of his eight wins, only one has gone the distance.