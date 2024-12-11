PFL books trilogy matchup between Corey Anderson and Vadim Nemkov

The PFL is having a Bellator Champions Series event on January 25th and we are going to see a trilogy fight on that card. Light heavyweight champion Corey Anderson (18-6, 1 NC) will be moving up to heavyweight to take on a familiar foe in Vadim Nemkov (18-2, 1 NC).

Originally, Nemkov was supposed to face Ante Delija, but the former PFL heavyweight champion pulled out of the fight. With Delija pulling out of the fight, the promotion pivoted and brought in the Bellator light heavyweight champion Corey Anderson.

For Anderson, this is his first fight since winning the light heavyweight title against Karl Moore back in March. There’s been a lot of drama surrounding Bellator fighters not getting fights from the PFL and Corey Anderson is one of those fighters. Again, he won his title back in March and hasn’t fought since and it’s not been because he hasn’t wanted to. Now, he’s moving up to heavyweight for a trilogy with Vadim Nemkov just to get a fight.

PFL’s Bellator Champions Series

Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson had two fights in 2022. Their first fight was in the finals of the Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix. Corey Anderson was in full control of that fight and he looked like he was well on his way to winning the light heavyweight title. However, an accidental clash of heads caused a huge cut over Nemkov’s eye in the third round and the fight was ruled a No Contest.

The two immediately ran things back and Nemkov largely dominated the fight to retain his light heavyweight title. Nemkov had one more title defense against Yoel Romero before vacating the title to move up to heavyweight. He made his heavyweight debut at the PFL vs. Bellator Champs card back in April and he submitted Bruno Cappelozza in the second round.