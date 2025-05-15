PFL books Sergio Pettis – Raufeon Stots

The PFL returns to Chicago on June 27th for the next round of it’s World Tournament featuring the heavyweight, light heavyweight, and middleweight divisions. In addition to those tournament matchups, the promotion announced a big time bantamweight matchup featuring former teammates as former Bellator bantamweight champ Sergio Pettis (23-7) takes on former interim Bellator champion Raufeon Stots (21-2).

This will officially be Pettis’ first fight under the PFL since the promotion acquired Bellator back in 2023. The last time we saw Pettis was in RIZIN back in June 2024 when he lost a decision to Kyoji Horiguchi. It was Pettis’ second straight loss after he lost the Bellator bantamweight title to Patchy Mix in November 2023. Prior to those two losses, Pettis had won six fights in a row including wins over Kyoji Horiguchi and Patricio Pitbull.

Raufeon Stots will be looking to win his third fight in a row when he takes on Pettis in June. The last time we saw him was at the PFL Super Fights event back in October when he submitted Marcos Breno. Back in 2017, Stots lost by spinning backfist against Merab Dvalishvili and since then, he’s gone 13-1. His lone loss came against Patchy Mix back in April 2023.