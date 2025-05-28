PFL books Kevin Lee against Gadzhi Rabadanov in World Tournament

2024 PFL lightweight champion Gadzhi Rabadanov (25-4-2) has himself a new opponent for the World Tournament semifinals. Rabadanov was set to take on Jay Jay Wilson in the semifinals on June 20th in Wichita, Kansas. However, Wilson suffered an injury and training and had to pull out of the fight.

Recently, it was announced that former interim UFC title challenger Kevin Lee (20-8) had signed with the promotion. Today in a press release, the PFL announced that Lee would be stepping in to face Rabadanov in the semifinals of the World Tournament.

For Kevin Lee, this will be just his second MMA bout since July 2023. Lee retired briefly in 2023 before making a comeback on the regional scene back in September when he picked up a first round submission. At one point, Lee was one of the most promising lightweight prospects in the world. He was 16-2 going into a interim title fight with Tony Ferguson. However, starting with that fight, he went just 3-6 in his next nine prompting his retirement.

Now, he’s tasked with taking on the PFL’s best lightweight. Rabadanov had one fight with the promotion back in 2019, but he made a real name for himself in Bellator. Rabadanov made his way to Bellator in 2021 and went 5-0 leading him to the PFL Regular Season in 2024. Rabadanov went unbeaten last year capturing the world title by submitting Brent Primus in the third round. He started this year’s World Tournament off in April by knocking out Marc Diakiese in 32 seconds.