PFL Battle of the Giants Preview: Francis Ngannou – Renan Ferreira

Tomorrow the PFL returns to PPV with arguably it’s biggest card of all time. In the Battle of the Giants main event, Francis Ngannou (17-3) makes his highly anticipated return to MMA as he takes on 2023 PFL heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira (13-3, 3 NC).

Starting with Ferreira, if this was a fight you told me about in April of last year, I would’ve laughed at the thought that Ferreira had a chance. At that point, Ferreira was coming off a decision loss to Rizvan Kuniev. That got overturned to a NC after a positive drug test from Kuniev. Ultimately, that would’ve been Ferreira’s third straight loss, but two were overturned to No Contests due to positive drug tests.

Ferreira had his back against the wall in the PFL Regular Season last year, but starting in July, he went on an incredible run. First round knockouts over Matheus Scheffel and Maurice Greene earned him a spot in the finals. After a rough first round, he knocked out Denis Goltsov to become the heavyweight champion. His last fight came back in February in a champion vs champion matchup where he knocked out Ryan Bader in 21 seconds.

He stands across from Francis Ngannou tomorrow night. Ngannou returns to MMA for the first time since January 2022 when he defended his UFC heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane. It’s been quite the journey for Ngannou. Following that title loss, he separated from the UFC after a year-long failed negotiation. He signed with the PFL in 2023 and his contract allowed him to pursue boxing.

He’s had two boxing matches against former heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. To this day, I believe he defeated Tyson Fury. However, Anthony Joshua ran through Ngannou and knocked him out in the second round. Now, he’ll make his PFL debut against the 2023 champion.

PFL Prediction

Make no mistake about it, Renan Ferreira has a ton of power in his hands. He’s massive at 6’8 and he can put anyone’s lights out if he lands on the chin. With small gloves, he can easily pull off a huge knockout if he lands. However, I think he’s going to have a hard time landing.

We’ve seen Ferreira grapple, but I don’t think he’d be able to take Ngannou down and outgrapple the former UFC champion. On the feet, I don’t think he’s going to be better than Ngannou. Ngannou has been boxing with the actual best boxers in the world and being in there with someone like Tyson Fury negates the size disadvantage Ngannou will be at tomorrow.

The PFL is betting big on Francis Ngannou and I think he pays that bet off. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him start slow, but ultimately, I think he finds his way to a TKO finish in either the second or third round.

Prediction: Francis Ngannou by TKO