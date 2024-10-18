PFL Battle of the Giants Preview: AJ McKee – Paul Hughes

Kicking off the PPV main card of the PFL Battle of the Giants is a big time matchup in the lightweight division. Former Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee (22-1) takes on top prospect and former Cage Warriors champion Paul Hughes (12-1).

The PFL landed big when they signed Paul Hughes earlier this year. Hughes was a big Irish prospect and the UFC did make an offer to sign him. However, he went this route and he made his debut at the Bellator Champions Series with a second round finish over Bobby King. I figured Hughes would ease into things before next year’s season, but he’s jumping right into the deep end with AJ McKee.

In July 2021, AJ McKee had his crowning moment finishing Patricio Pitbull in the first round to win the featherweight title. At the time, McKee was 18-0 and widely considered a superstar and one of the best fighters in the world. However, he lost the rematch to Pitbull and while there’s no shame in that, he hasn’t been able to get back to that level.

After the Pitbull loss, he moved up to lightweight. He won his first three fights, but didn’t really impress. That said, he took on top PFL contender Clay Collard back in February and he made a huge statement submitting him in 70 seconds. Now, he’ll look to silence the hype around Paul Hughes.

PFL Prediction

I’m a huge fan of Paul Hughes and I really believe he’s going to do some special things in this sport. He’s very well-rounded with very solid grappling and he’s dangerous on the feet. That being said, he’ll want to keep this fight on the feet tomorrow. While AJ McKee is solid on the feet, that’s now where he excels.

Paul Hughes is going to have the striking advantage if he can keep the fight on the feet. However, that’s a big if. AJ McKee is the more polished and decorated grappler. I believe that’ll play tomorrow at the PFL Battle of the Giants. Ultimately, I think McKee leans heavy into his wrestling and dominant grappling which will lead to him winning two of the three rounds.

Prediction: AJ McKee by Decision