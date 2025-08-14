PFL Bantamweight World Tournament Championship Preview

Tomorrow night the PFL heads to Charlotte, North Carolina where we will see the conclusion of three world tournaments. The first championship bout that we will see tomorrow night is in the bantamweight division.

Rising star Marcirley Alves (14-4) will look to continue his incredible run as he takes on Justin Wetzell (12-2). Alves is the slight betting favorite entering the championship bout tomorrow night.

Starting with Alves, he wasn’t even in the world tournament to begin with. However, when Leandro Higo’s fight fell through, Alves stepped up and won a decision against the man who many pegged to be the favorite. Alves then put on a great performance beating Jack Hadley to punch his ticket to the finals.

That’s where he’ll meet Justin Wetzell. Wetzell got off to a rocky start in the world tournament missing weight in his first bout, but he was allowed to continue. He’s won back-to-back decisions to earn this spot in the PFL tournament finals. Overall, he’s won five fights in a row.

While both men are trending upwards, this fight is all about Alves for me. I just think he’s sharper just about everywhere the fight goes and I think he’s going to cap off his incredible tournament by capturing this PFL bantamweight tournament championship.