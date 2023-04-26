PFL announces their fourth event of the 2023 season

Brendan Loughnane (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Today, the PFL sent out a press release announcing their fourth event of the 2023 regular season. The fourth event will feature the featherweight and light heavyweight divisions. It will go down on June 8th from Atlanta, Georgia. Headlining the card is going to be 2022 featherweight champion Brendan Loughnane (27-4).

In his second fight of the season, Loughnane will be taking on Jesus Pinedo (20-6-1). In his first fight of the season, Pinedo lost a split decision to Gabriel Alves Braga. He gets a massive opportunity to bounce back against the reigning featherweight champion.

Loughnane made a statement in his first fight of the season. He took on former UFC title challenger Marlon Moraes (23-12-1). Moraes was game, but Loughnane chopped him down with leg kicks throughout the first round and ultimately stopped him with those kicks in the second round.

Moraes dropped to 0-2 since moving over to the promotion. He will be on the prelims as he takes on Alejandro Flores (22-4). Flores won his first fight of the season by unanimous decision.

PFL 4 2023

The co-main event will feature last season’s light heavyweight champ Rob Wilkinson (18-2) was he will look to remain perfect in the PFL. Wilkinson will be taking on Will Fleury (12-3) who also won his first fight of the season by decision.

Wilkinson was tasked with greeting former UFC title challenger Thiago Santos (22-12) to the PFL in his first fight of the season. They went the distance with Wilkinson getting the win. I have to imagine he’ll have a little urgency to try and make a statement against Fleury.

Speaking of Santos, he will be taking on Mohammad Fakhreddine (15-5). Fakhreddine was submitted in his first fight of the season. Santos had a lot of hype behind him when he joined the promotion and I’m sure he’s going to want to get some of the hype back when they fight in June.

See below for the full lineup of matches at PFL 4.