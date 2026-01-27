The PFL continues to move in a new direction and they are following a playbook that has been proven to work. Today, the promotion rolled out a new ranking system for all of the fighters in the promotion.

The press release reads that the new ranking system will be, “Officiated and administered by Combat Registry, a leading global combat sports data and rankings organization used across top MMA promotions, including the UFC… The rankings establish a baseline competitive framework for PFL athletes, listing the top-10 fighters across nine divisions, including a men’s Pound-for-Pound ranking. This marks the first time PFL fighters have been evaluated within a traditional rankings system designed to evolve alongside live competition.”

“These rankings provide a clear, objective snapshot of where each PFL division stands,” said CEO John Martin. “By partnering with an independent data organization like Combat Registry, we’re giving fans and our athletes a transparent and credible rankings system that reflects performance inside the PFL cage.”

Inaugural rankings include:

Men’s Pound-for-Pound rankings

Men’s divisional rankings at Bantamweight, Featherweight, Lightweight, Welterweight, Middleweight, Light Heavyweight, and Heavyweight

Women’s Flyweight rankings

In the new rankings, Usman Nurmagomedov (20-0, 1 NC) is the promotion’s P4P top fighter. Also worth noting, Francis Ngannou (18-3) is not included in the rankings. Ngannou has stated that his contract is up this year, but he was planning on fighting one more time in the PFL. I reached out to promotional officials but I have yet to hear back.