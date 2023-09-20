PFL Announces Full Card for Championship Event in November

This morning, the PFL announced two additional fights for their championship event in November which will round out their biggest card of the year. In a press release sent to the media this morning, the promotion announced that Muhammad Ali’s grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh (5-1) will be taking on undefeated Joel Galarza Lopez (3-0).

In addition to Ali Walsh being on the card, the promotion also announced that Bubba Jenkins (21-7) and Chris Wade (23-10) will settle their bad blood in a trilogy bout. These two men fought for the second time to kickoff the 2023 regular season with Jenkins controlling the bout and winning a decision.

Their prior meeting was back in 2021 where Wade was able to win a decision on his way to the season finale. With both men out of the championship picture for 2023, PFL is choosing to have them settle the score on their biggest event of the year.

Last week it was announced that former lightweight champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Kayla Harrison (15-1) would be returning to featherweight. She’ll be taking on former Bellator featherweight champion Julia Budd (17-6). Those two were originally supposed to fight during the 2022 PFL season, but Budd fell out with an injury.

PFL Championship Event

With these additions, the card is set in stone for Washington D.C. on November 24th. PFL CEO Peter Murray commented on the completion of the card in the press release this morning saying, “From six fighters walking out with a PFL World Championship title and $1 million check, to MMA stars such as Kayla Harrison and Biaggio Ali Walsh returning to the PFL SmartCage, the 2023 PFL World Championship will be our biggest event yet.”

Of course, headlining the card is the lightweight showdown between defending lightweight champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier (20-5) and Clay Collard (24-10). Collard of course is one of the most exciting fighters in the promotion while OAM has been nothing short of dominant during his run with the promotion.

To view the card in it’s entirety, click here.