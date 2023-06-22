PFL 6 2023 Preview: Lightweights and Welterweights look to advance to the playoffs

PFL 10: Championships at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Tomorrow night, the PFL returns for their sixth and final event of the regular season before the playoffs kick off later this summer. The lightweight and welterweight divisions take the center stage tomorrow night from Atlanta on ESPN.

In the main event, 2022 lightweight champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier (18-5) looks to continue down the path towards a second PFL championship as he takes on fellow Canadian Anthony Romero (12-1). Since Romero lost his first bout in 2021 by split decision, he’s won three fights in a row.

He won a fight on the Challenger Series back in February that earned him this spot against the defending champion Aubin-Mercier. OAM had a featured bout against Shane Burgos (15-4) to kick off his season back in April. Aubin-Mercier was controlling and won a decision earning him his seventh straight victory.

On the heels of three straight losses in the UFC, Aubin-Mercier signed with the PFL and he’s been perfect at 7-0. The defending champ is looking to be dominant once again tomorrow night and march towards a second straight title.

PFL 6 2023

Shane Burgos was a huge signing for the promotion ahead of this season and he is also on the main card. He’s going to be taking on Yamato Nishikawa (21-4-6). Burgos will be looking for his first win in the promotion after losing to Aubin-Mercier just as Nishikawa is looking for his first win after falling to Clay Collard (22-10).

Speaking of Clay Collard, he’s going to be taking on 2022 runner-up Stevie Ray (25-12). That’s definitely going to be a fight you want to watch.

In the co-main event, 2022 welterweight champion Sadibou Sy (14-6-2) will be taking on Shane Mitchell (13-5). After a rocky start to his PFL career, Sy has now won five straight fights which included capturing the 2022 world title. He started his season with a second round knockout win back in April. Mitchell lost his season debut and will be looking to pull off the massive upset tomorrow night.

