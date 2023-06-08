PFL 4 Preview

PFL 4 Ceremonial Weigh Ins at the OTE Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Tonight, the PFL returns for their fourth event of the 2023 regular season as the featherweights and light heavyweights look to book a spot in the 2023 playoffs. The main event features a featherweight bout between 2022 champion Brendan Loughnane (27-4) and Jesus Pinedo (20-6-1).

Loughnane started out his 2023 season in dominant fashion back in the first PFL event of the year back in April. He took on former UFC title challenger Marlon Moraes. Moraes was game, but a steady diet of brutal leg kicks ultimately ended the fight in the second round in favor of the defending champion.

Now, he will look to have a second dominant performance as he seeks his second PFL championship. Standing in his way is Jesus Pinedo. Pinedo had a tough start to the 2023 season. He took on Gabriel Alves Braga in the opening event of the season. He lost by split decision. Now, he’ll look to reverse his fortune by pulling off a stunning upset.

PFL 4

The co-main event is definitely a fight to keep your eyes on as 2021 champion Movlid Khaybulaev (20-0-1) looks to remain unbeaten as he takes on Tyler Diamond (12-2). Khaybulaev didn’t participate in the 2022 season, but the 2021 champ is focused on regaining his spot at the top of the PFL featherweight division.

He started his season out with a win over Ryoji Kudo. Tyler Diamond last fought in 2021 against 2022 champion Brendan Loughnane. His only two career losses came against Loughnane and at The Ultimate Fighter finale in the UFC against one of their top featherweight contenders Bryce Mitchell.

He’s expected to provide a tough test for Khaybulaev tomorrow night. With all of the issues the light heavyweight division has had, the main focus will be on the featherweights tonight. You can view the full card below.