PFL 3 2024 Recap: Welterweights

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Last night, the PFL rolled through Chicago for their third event in the 2024 regular season. Taking center stage last night was the welterweight and featherweight divisions. The main event featured the unbeaten Magomed Umalatov (15-0) who was looking to stay that way as he took on top Bellator contender Andrey Koreshkov (27-5).

The welterweights took center stage and the closing odds were incredibly close for this matchup. I honestly wasn’t sure which way to bet heading into the matchup, but last night was about the unbeatens keeping their 0. Koreshkov just didn’t have an answer for Umalatov throughout the night and Umalatov took the decision win.

The biggest statement of the night was made by Shamil Musaev (17-0-1) when he took on former interim Bellator champion Logan Storley (15-3). Despite having never lost, Musaev was a decent betting underdog at PFL 3. However, he showed everyone who bet against him just how wrong they were.

He nearly finished the fight at the end of the first round with a massive combination and then he ultimately finished things off just seconds into the second round. A massive statement and he looks like he can be a problem for the welterweights during this PFL season.

PFL 3 Welterweights

Prior to those two fights, we saw Bellator vets Goiti Yamauchi (29-6) and Neiman Gracie (12-5) go toe-to-toe. This one was all Yamauchi and he was able to win a unanimous decision scoring three points. Murad Ramazanov (12-0) remained unbeaten with a first round submission win over Laureano Staropoli (13-6).

In the other welterweight matchup, Don Madge (11-4-1) was able to pickup a first round submission over Brennan Ward (17-8). After the first event for welterweights in the PFL regular season, the full standings can be viewed below.