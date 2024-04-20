PFL 3 2024 Recap: Featherweights

2024 PFL 3: Chicago at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ilinois, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Last night, the PFL rolled through Chicago for their third event in the 2024 regular season. Taking center stage last night was the welterweight and featherweight divisions. The featured featherweight matchup paired 2022 champion Brendan Loughnane (28-5) against former Bellator title challenger Pedro Carvalho (13-9).

Carvalho needed a win in the worst way last night. He entered the Smart Cage on a brutal stretch and really needed to get a big win. That said, Loughnane also needed a big win after getting knocked out last season by Jesus Pinedo. This was his chance to start marching towards a second PFL title.

The fight didn’t last more the 90 seconds as Loughnane scored the TKO win. However, there’s been a lot of issues with the stoppage and it being premature. Regardless, Loughnane picked up the win and secured six points to put him in a great spot heading into the second event on the year.

PFL 3 2024 Featherweights

Gabriel Braga (13-1) returned last night as well when he took on Bellator vet Justin Gonzales (14-4). It was an emotional night for Braga who was fighting for the first time since he lost his father. Last night, he put on an incredible performance when he knocked out Gonzales at the end of the first round to secure six points.

Kai Kamaka III (13-5-1) kicked off the main card in a big way when he defeated former runner-up Bubba Jenkins (21-8) by decision. Adam Borics (19-2) won a close decision over Enrique Barzola (20-8-2). The unbeaten Timur Khizriev (15-0) remained unbeaten when he defeated Brett Johns (20-4) by decision. The full featherweight standings after PFL 3 can be viewed below.