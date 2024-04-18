PFL 3 2024 Preview: Welterweights

2024 PFL 3: Chicago Weigh-Ins at The Drake in Chicago, Illinois, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Tomorrow night the PFL returns for their third event of the 2024 regular season. On the card tomorrow night, welterweights and featherweights take center stage. In the main event, top Bellator welterweight contender Andrey Koreshkov (27-4) will take on undefeated PFL vet Magomed Umalatov (14-0).

Starting with Koreshkov, he will be looking for his sixth straight win in his Professional Fighters League debut tomorrow night. His last loss came in 2019 via split decision against Lorenz Larkin. That loss was one that he avenged in his last fight when he defeated Larkin by split decision.

Umalatov has appeared in the regular season each of the last three seasons for the promotion. Last year, he fought twice including scoring a knockout over 2022 runner-up Dilano Taylor. Despite being a perfect 5-0 in the PFL, he has never fought in the playoffs. He’s hoping to change that this year and it starts with this fight against Koreshkov.

PFL 3 Welterweights

Another massive matchup on the card is former interim Bellator champion Logan Storley (15-2) taking on the unbeaten Shamil Musaev (16-0-1). Storley lost to Yaroslav Amosov in his attempt to unify the Bellator title last February but bounced back well with a TKO win over Brennan Ward in August.

Musaev will be making his PFL debut in this matchup. He hasn’t fought for Bellator either, but his last win was a knockout win over Alexey Kunchenko who had UFC and Professional Fighters League experience. This should be a tremendous matchup in the welterweight division.

Bellator vets Goiti Yamauchi (28-6) and Neiman Gracie (12-4) are also fighting on the card and making their Professional Fighters League debut. Should be a tremendous night for the welterweights.