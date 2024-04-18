PFL 3 2024 Preview: Featherweights

2024 PFL 3: Chicago Weigh-Ins at The Drake in Chicago, Illinois, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Tomorrow night the PFL returns for their third event of the 2024 regular season. On the card tomorrow night, welterweights and featherweights take center stage. In the co-main event, you’ll see the featured featherweight matchup pairing 2022 champion Brendan Loughnane (27-5) against former Bellator title challenger Pedro Carvalho (13-8).

Loughnane became a promotional star with his incredible 2022 run that ended with his knockout over Bubba Jenkins in the finals. He was the favorite to win the 2023 season championship and started out strong with a knockout win over Marlon Moraes. However, he then was stopped by eventual 2023 champion Jesus Pinedo and this is his first fight since then. I expect a big performance from Loughnane tomorrow night.

Standing across from him is Pedro Carvalho. Back in 2020, Carvalho was 11-3 and was challenging for the Bellator featherweight title against Patricio Pitbull. He was knocked out in the first round in that fight. Starting with that fight, he’s gone just 2-5 in his last seven fights. He needs a win in the worst way and he’ll look to shock the world at PFL 3.

PFL 3 2024 Featherweights

In addition to the featured PFL’s featherweight matchup, there are some other noteworthy bangers on the card. Last year’s runner-up Gabriel Braga (12-1) returns as he takes on Bellator veteran Justin Gonzales (14-3). Braga showed last year just how special he can be while Gonzales has been in there with some of the best that Bellator has to offer.

Also on the main card is a matchup between Bubba Jenkins (21-7) and Kai Kamaska III (12-5-1). The featured prelim of the evening features one of Bellator’s best in Adam Borics (18-2) taking on former Bellator title challenger Enrique Barzola (20-7-2). Brett Johns (20-3) will take on the unbeaten Timur Khizriev (14-0) prior to that. The PFL is coming out swinging tomorrow and the featherweights are likely to steal the show.