Oleg Popov wins PFL Heavyweight World Tournament in underwhelming fight with Alexandr Romanov

Tonight in Hollywood, Florida we will saw the conclusion of the PFL World Tournaments. In the co-main event, the heavyweight tournament title was on the line as Oleg Popov (22-2) took on Alexandr Romanov (19-4, 1 NC).

Boy, I wish I could tell you that my hopes were high for this one but then I’d be lying. On paper, this fight looked like it was going to be a rough watch and that’s what it was. For the first three rounds, Oleg Popov just got the better of the exchanges and Alexandr Romanov really wasn’t able to do anything of significance.

The most exciting round came in the fourth when a tired Popov let Romanov back in the fight. Romanov really poured it on and tried to get a finish in the round, but Popov was able to survive. Popov got a second wind and in my opinion won the final round. I had it 4-1 Popov but the scorecards were all over the place.

One judge gave the fight to Romanov and one judge had the fight 49-48 seemingly scoring a few rounds even. Nevertheless, Oleg Popov won on two of the cards capturing the PFL heavyweight tournament title.