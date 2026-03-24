MVP MMA has their first card on May 16th and they’ve put together a really solid card that’s going to have fans watching. The promotion announced the full card this morning which will be streamed on Netflix.

The full fight card for Saturday May 16th is set! Live globally on Netflix from Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA?



?? Rousey vs ?? Carano

?? Diaz vs ?? Perry

?? Ngannou vs ?? Lins

?? Parnasse vs ?? Cross

?? Dos Santos vs ?? Despaigne

?? Mokaev vs ?? Moraes

?? Larkin vs ?? Jackson… pic.twitter.com/CD413eNwTn — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) March 24, 2026

Among the matchups announced is a heavyweight fight between former UFC champ Junior Dos Santos (21-10) and Karate Combat champ Robelis Despaigne (5-2).

Despagine returns to MMA with the MVP promotion for the first time since he was released from the UFC in 2024. After his release, he turned his attention to Karate Combat where he went 7-0 with six stoppages and became the promotion’s heavyweight champion.

Junior Dos Santos last competed in Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred MMA in 2024 where he won their heavyweight championship by stopping Alan Belcher. The 42-year-old former heavyweight champion has been in discussions for a while to compete on this MVP card and now he gets his opponent in Robelis Despaigne.